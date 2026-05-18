NXT TV preview: Two title matches set for Tuesday’s show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Tatum Paxley vs. Lizzy Rain for the NXT Women’s North American Championship

-Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes vs. Dion Lennox and Saquon Shugars for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo and NXT North American Champion Myles Borne vs. Mason Rook and Kam Hendrix

-Keanu Carver vs. Tate Wilder

Powell’s POV: Tuesday’s NXT television show will be live from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his NXT live reviews as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).