TKO first quarter earnings report and call, AEW Dynamite and Collision in North Charleston, WWE Evolve, last week’s Dynamite and Collision grades, Colt Cabana, Charlie/Dakota Kai, Piper Niven

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TKO will release its 2026 first-quarter financial report today after the market closes. Executives Ari Emanuel, Mark Shapiro, and Andrew Schleimer will host a conference call today at 4CT/5ET. I will have live notes regarding the WWE-related items.

-AEW Dynamite will be live from North Charleston, South Carolina, at the North Charleston Coliseum. The show features Darby Allin vs. TNT Champion Kevin Knight for the AEW World Championship. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The first hour of this week’s Collision will be live from North Charleston, South Carolina, at the North Charleston Coliseum tonight after Dynamite. The second hour will be taped tonight and will be simulcast Saturday on TBS and Max at 6CT/7ET (note the network change from the usual TNT). Will Pruett’s weekly Collision audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Evolve streams tonight on Tubi at 7CT/8ET. Chris Vetter’s reviews are available after the show airs. The show includes Wendy Choo vs. Laynie Luck for the Evolve Women’s Championship.

-I gave last week’s Dynamite television show a B grade during our weekly same-night audio review.

-Will Pruett gave Saturday’s AEW Collision an A grade during his weekly same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Colt Cabana (a/k/a Scott Colton) is 46.

-Charlie (f/k/a Dakota Kai) (Cheree Crowley) is 38.

-Piper Niven (Kimberly Benson) is 35.