WWE Smackdown preview: The card for tonight’s penultimate show before WrestleMania 42

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

-How will Cody Rhodes respond to being attacked by Randy Orto and Pat McAfee

-Pat McAfee will announce “a massive surprise”

-Drew McIntyre has promised to expose the real Jacob Fatu

-Sami Zayn is out for payback on Trick Williams

-Royce Keys makes his Smackdown debut

Powell’s POV: Keys was known as Powerhouse Hobbs in AEW. Smackdown will be live tonight from San Jose, California, at SAP Center. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs Fridays on USA Network (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).