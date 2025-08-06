AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-MJF vs. Mark Briscoe

-“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. “Brodido” Brody King and Bandido in an AEW Tag Team Title eliminator semifinal tournament match

-TBS Champion Mercedes Mone returns

Powell’s POV: FTR defeated Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn on Collision to advance to the tournament final. Wednesday’s Dynamite will be live from Cleveland, Ohio, at Wolstein Center. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).