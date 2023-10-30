AEW Collision lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

-Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and Bill Gunn hold a “69 celebration” for their 69th day as AEW Trios Champions

AEW Collision will be air live on TNT at 7CT/8ET from Wichita, Kansas at Intrust Bank Arena.