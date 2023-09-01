Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show, Impact in 60

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.

-Josh Alexander and PCO vs. Bully Ray and Steve Maclin

-X Division Champion Lio Rush vs. Kevin Knight in a non-title match

-“Subculture” Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster vs. Rich Swann and Sami Callihan

-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Dani Luna

Powell's POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact show streams on Impact Plus at 6:15CT/7:15ET. The Impact In 60 show airs Friday morning at 1CT/2ET and features another installment of the best moments in Impact 1000.