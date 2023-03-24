Impact Wrestling Sacrifice lineup: The updated card for tonight’s Impact Plus event

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the Impact Wrestling Sacrifice event that will be held tonight in Windsor, Ontario at St. Clair College.

-Kushida, Alex Shelley, and Chris Sabin vs. Steve Maclin, Rich Swann, and Frankie Kazarian

-Tommy Dreamer vs. Bully Ray in a Busted Open match

-Trey Miguel vs. Lince Dorado for the X Division Championship

-Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs. Bad Dude Tito and Shane Haste for the Impact Tag Team Titles

-Joe Hendry vs. Brian Myers for the Digital Media Championship

-Jonathan Gresham vs. Mike Bailey

-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw

-Kenny King vs. PCO

Powell’s POV: Maclin is replacing Josh Alexander, who tore his triceps and has forfeited the Impact World Championship. Meanwhile, Impact pulled the previously advertised Mickie James vs. Jordynne Grace match for the Knockouts Championship due to James being sidelined by an injury. There will be an update on the Knockouts Championship during the show. Sacrifice is available via Impact Plus and FITE TV. The pre-show streams on YouTube at 6:30CT/7:30ET, and the main card streams at 7CT/8ET.