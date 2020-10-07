10/7 NJPW G1 Climax Tournament Day 11 results: Kota Ibushi vs. Shingo Takagi, Taichi vs. Jay White, Will Ospreay vs. Minoru Suzuki, Kazuchika Okada vs. Jeff Cobb, Tomohiro Ishii vs. Yujiro Takahashi in A-Block matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW PPV Reports PPV REPORTS

New Japan Pro Wrestling “G1 Climax Tournament Day 11”

October 7, 2020 in Hiroshima, Japan at Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall

Streamed live on New Japan World

1. Yota Tsuji beat Gabriel Kidd.

2. Tomohiro Ishii beat Yujiro Takahashi in an A-Block tournament match.

3. Kazuchika Okada defeated Jeff Cobb in an A-Block tournament match.

4. Will Ospreay pinned Minoru Suzuki in an A-Block tournament match.

5. Jay White over Taichi in an A-Block tournament match.

6. Shingo Takagi defeated Kota Ibushi in an A-Block tournament match.

Powell’s POV: The scoring for the round robin tournament is two points for a victory, one point for a draw, and no points for a loss.

The current A-Block point leaders are Kota Ibushi, Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay, and Jay White with eight points, Minoru Suzuki, Shingo Takagi, Tomohiro Ishii, and Taichi with six points, Jeff Cobb with four points, and Yujiro Takahashi with no points.

The current B-Block leaders are Tetsuya Naito with eight points, Juice Robinson, Evil, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Toru Yano with six points, Zack Sabre Jr., Hirooki Goto, Sanada,, and Kenta with four points, Yoshi Hashi with two points.

The B-Block continues Thursday in Okayama at ZIP Arena with the following matches: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Evil, Juice Robinson vs. Tetsuya Naito, Sanada vs. Kenta, Toru Yano vs. Zack Sabre Jr., Hirooki Goto vs. Yoshi-Hashi.

The A-Block continues Saturday in Osaka at Edion Arena with the following tournament matches: Kazuchika Okada vs. Shingo Takagi, Kota Ibushi vs. Minoru Suzuki, Will Ospreay vs. Taichi Jay White vs. Yujiro Takahashi, Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jeff Cobb.



