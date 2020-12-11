12/11 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 139): Dominic Garrini on  training under NXT’s Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae, being a member of Team Filthy with Tom Lawlor and teaming with Kevin Ku as Violence is Forever in MLW, his Brazilian jiu-jitsu background, NFL talk

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Dominic Garrini on his Brazilian jiu-jitsu background, training under NXT’s Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae, being a member of Team Filthy with Tom Lawlor, teaming with Kevin Ku as Violence is Forever in MLW, and much more (32:46)…

