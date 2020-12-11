12/11 Moore’s NXT TV audio review: Ember Moon vs. Raquel Gonzalez, Karrion Kross returns, Tommaso Ciampa vs. Cameron Grimes, Isaiah Scott vs. Jake Atlas, Pete Dunne vs. Killian Dain, Casualties of WarGames video

Categories

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: Ember Moon vs. Raquel Gonzalez, Karrion Kross returns, Tommaso Ciampa vs. Cameron Grimes, Isaiah Scott vs. Jake Atlas, Pete Dunne vs. Killian Dain, Casualties of WarGames video, and more (49:18)…

Click here for the December 11 NXT TV audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

Dot Net Members’ RSS Feed

To subscribe to the Member Audio RSS feed to listen in iTunes or on popular podcast apps on iPhones/iPads and Android devices, enter the feed below:

http://prowrestling.net/site/feed/podcast/

Important Note: You will need to enter a username and password. For more instructions, plus a list of show-specific feeds if you prefer to subscribe to individual shows rather than all of our shows in a single feed, click here: http://subscribers.prowrestling.net/member-podcast-rss/