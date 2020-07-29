07/28 Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast: Powell and Keller answer mailbag questions and take calls regarding Sasha Banks vs. Asuka, Karrion Kross challenging Keith Lee, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson’s criticism of Paul Heyman, the Nick Aldis and Bruce Prichard back and forth, and more

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell and Wade Keller answer mailbag questions and take calls regarding regarding Sasha Banks vs. Asuka, Karrion Kross challenging Keith Lee, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson’s criticism of Paul Heyman, the Nick Aldis and Bruce Prichard back and forth, and more (77:38)…

