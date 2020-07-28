07/27 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Asuka vs Sasha Banks for the Raw Women’s Championship, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler in a non-title match, Viking Raiders vs. Andrade and Angel Garza vs. Ricochet and Cedric Alexander for a shot at the Raw Tag Titles at SummerSlam

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Asuka vs Sasha Banks for the Raw Women’s Championship, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler in a non-title match, Viking Raiders vs. Andrade and Angel Garza vs. Ricochet and Cedric Alexander for a shot at the Raw Tag Titles at SummerSlam, and more (35:25)…

Click here to stream or download the July 27 WWE Raw audio review.

