05/20 Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast: Powell and Keller on Undertaker’s “Last Ride” documentary, the AEW Double or Nothing line-up, Drew Gulak leaving WWE, potential NXT call-ups including Keith Lee and Damian Priest, Impact Wrestling’s TV show during the coronavirus area

May 20, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell and Wade Keller discuss the Undertaker’s “Last Ride” documentary, the AEW Double or Nothing line-up, Drew Gulak leaving WWE, potential NXT call-ups including Keith Lee and Damian Priest, how Impact is doing with its TV show during the coronavirus area, and more (99:37)…

Click here for the May 20 Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast.

