05/20 Powell and Keller VIP Aftershow: Listener email questions on whether AEW’s Double Or Nothing should air free on TNT, Bobby Lashley’s build to title shot, Tony Khan honeymoon period with fans, mystery hacker, impact of Becky Lynch’s hiatus from WWE, and more

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell and Wade Keller answer listener email questions on whether AEW’s Double Or Nothing should air free on TNT, Bobby Lashley’s build to title shot, Tony Khan honeymoon period with fans, mystery hacker, impact of Becky Lynch’s hiatus from WWE, and more (48:49)…

Click here for the May 20 VIP Aftershow.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

New Members’ RSS Feed

To subscribe to the Member Audio RSS feed to listen in iTunes or on popular podcast apps on iPhones/iPads and Android devices, enter the feed below:

http://prowrestling.net/site/feed/podcast/

Important Note: You will need to enter a username and password. For more instructions, plus a list of show-specific feeds if you prefer to subscribe to individual shows rather than all of our shows in a single feed, click here: http://subscribers.prowrestling.net/member-podcast-rss/



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jake Barnett co-hosting the Boom and Dot Net Weekly combo show. Jason and Jake discuss Becky Lynch announcing her pregnancy, Alberto Del Rio being accused of sexual assault, WWE's IC Title tournament, Mike Tyson appearing at AEW Double Or Nothing, Undertaker's Last Ride documentary, AEW Dynamite and NXT TV thoughts, and more...

