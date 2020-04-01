04/01 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 104): ROH COO Joe Koff confirms plans for a weekly online series, discusses calling off live events due to the coronavirus outbreak, making Marty Scurll the head booker, and more

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features ROH COO Joe Koff confirming plans for a weekly ROH online series, and discussing his decision to call off ROH events due to the coronavirus outbreak, making Marty Scurll the head booker, ROH’s partnerships with NJPW and the NWA, and much more (40:53)…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 104) and guest Joe Koff.

