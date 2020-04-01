04/01 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: TNA special, Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard vs. Ethan Page in a non-title match, Josh Alexander vs. Eddie Edwards, Moose vs. Kid Kash, Kylie Rae vs. Cassandra Golden, Sami Callihan vs. Tommy Dreamer in an old school rules match

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: The one-hour TNA special, Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard vs. Ethan Page in a non-title match, Josh Alexander vs. Eddie Edwards, Moose vs. Kid Kash, Kylie Rae vs. Cassandra Golden, Sami Callihan vs. Tommy Dreamer in an old school rules match, and more (22:31)…

Click here for the April 1 Impact Wrestling audio review.

