01/20 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 143): Josh Woods on the ROH Pure Rules style, his NXT tryout and stay, who he seeks out for honest feedback, his background, teaming with Silas Young, life inside the ROH bubble

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Josh Woods discussing the ROH Pure Rules style, his NXT tryout and stay, who he seeks out for honest feedback, his background, teaming with Silas Young, life inside the ROH bubble, and much more (36:51)…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 143) and guest Josh Woods.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.

Dot Net Members’ RSS Feed

To subscribe to the Member Audio RSS feed to listen in iTunes or on popular podcast apps on iPhones/iPads and Android devices, enter the feed below:

http://prowrestling.net/site/feed/podcast/

Important Note: You will need to enter a username and password. For more instructions, plus a list of show-specific feeds if you prefer to subscribe to individual shows rather than all of our shows in a single feed, click here: http://subscribers.prowrestling.net/member-podcast-rss/