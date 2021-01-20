01/20 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: Private Party vs. James Storm and Chris Sabin for a shot at the Impact Wrestling Tag Titles, Matt Hardy, Tony Khan, and Jerry Lynn appear in person, Taya Valkyrie sendoff, Eric Young vs. Rhino, Brian Myers vs. Fallah Bahh

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Private Party vs. James Storm and Chris Sabin for a shot at the Impact Wrestling Tag Titles, Matt Hardy, Tony Khan, and Jerry Lynn appear in person, Taya Valkyrie sendoff, Eric Young vs. Rhino, Brian Myers vs. Fallah Bahh, and more (23:09)…

Click here for the January 20 Impact Wrestling audio review.

