Expect The Unexpected Wrestling “Summer Madness 4” results (7/25): Vetter’s review of Gabby Forza vs. Janai Kai for the ETU Coastal Crown Title, a tournament for the vacant ETU Key to the East Title

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Expect The Unexpected Wrestling “Summer Madness 4”

July 25, 2026, in Ridgefield Park, N.J., at The Mecca

Streamed live via IndependentWrestling.TV

I always note that this Knights of Columbus Hall hosts numerous wrestling shows. It is straight west of New York City, across the Hudson River. The lights were on today, and the crowd was maybe 250. “Iron” Jack Solomon provided commentary. At first glance, I don’t see any new faces in the lineup.

* At the last show, Mike Santana vacated his ETU title. It was a clear indication he was WWE-bound. So, we have a tournament to crown a new champion. The tournament consists of two four-way matches, then the finals. (I’ll point out that Isaiah Broner and Joseph “A-Game” Alexander met in the finals of the SCI tournament last weekend and could easily fight again tonight!) Ring announcer Samira explained the rules — only two men are legal at a time, and the match is one fall to a finish.

1. Isaiah Broner vs. Charles Mason vs. Cole Radrick vs. J Bouji in a four-way tournament match. Radrick just returned from his ACL injury; he competed in Nashville for Wrestling Revolver just 24 hours earlier. (Kayfabe, why is he in this match? What has he done to qualify for this?) Broner and Bouji opened, with Isaiah easily tossing him across the mat. The dork Radrick tagged himself in and traded standing switches with Bouji. Broner pulled Bouji to the floor and threw him into the ring post at 2:00. Those two fought on the floor.

Meanwhile, Radrick hit a huracanrana on Mason. Cole hit a slingshot senton. Cole set up for a dive, but Mason sprayed liquid in his eyes, then hit a DDT onto the ring apron. Bouji entered and hit a stunner and a Code Red on Mason for a nearfall at 5:30. Broner caught Bouji and hit a Black Hole Slam. Broner hit some loud chops on Radrick, and he again tossed Bouji across the ring. Mason confronted Broner and chopped him! Broner hit a LOUD chop back. Those two traded forearm strikes.

Mason bit Isaiah’s forehead at 8:00, then hit a Pump Kick. Broner nailed a decapitating clothesline! Radrick hit a springboard fadeaway stunner on Broner. Cole hit a pumphandle powerbomb on Mason for a nearfall. Bouji hit a delayed vertical Falcon Arrow on Radrick for a nearfall at 9:30. Nice! He hit a fadeaway stunner on Broner. Bouji hit a hard slap that dropped Radrick, and he covered Cole for the pin. That was fast-paced and fun.

J Bouji defeated Cole Radrick, Isaiah Broner, and Charles Mason in a four-way at 10:13 to advance to the tournament final.

2. Devious Cass vs. Sam Holloway vs. KC Navarro vs. Joseph “A-Game” Alexander in a four-way tournament match. Samira noted that A-Game was a 2026 SCI finalist. (Promotions working together again!) Teenage star Cass and A-Game had an intense tie-up to open. A-Game went for a Fujiwara Armbar. A-Game hit a huracanrana for a nearfall at 2:00. Holloway jumped in and hit a double clothesline. He stood across the ring from KC, who is much smaller than Sam! KC shook his hand and started to speak. A girl (maybe age 3 or 4!) shouted a profanity at KC! The whole crowd laughed and chanted, “Holy shit,” and KC sat down in shock. FUNNY moment. KC laid down and let Sam make a one-footed cover, but he kicked out at 4:00.

Sam and KC locked up. The crowd tried a PG-rating chant, which made the commentators laugh. Cass and KC tied up. The three smaller guys traded quick offense. (Did the ref NOT hear Samira? Two at a time!) Cass hit a flip dive to the floor on the other three at 6:30, earning an “ETU!” chant. Sam pushed someone into a ring post. He hit a flying elbow drop in the ring on A-Game for a nearfall. Sam hit a loud chop that caved in A-Game’s chest. Sam hit a few more, then a bodyslam for a nearfall at 8:00.

Sam hit a hard Mafia Kick to A-Game’s jaw. He flipped Cass across the ring, then hit a shotgun dropkick on A-Game for a nearfall at 9:30. A-Game hit a German Suplex for a nearfall. A-Game hit a big boot on Cass, then a Rebound Lariat for a nearfall at 11:00. KC hit a Code Red on A-Game. KC hit a Fameasser leg drop on Cass for a nearfall. Sam grabbed Cass and KC by their throats and hit a double chokeslam at 12:30. He hit a chokeslam on A-Game for a believable nearfall! KC hit a tornado DDT on Holloway, then a superkick on Cass. Cass hit an Athena-style flying stunner! He hit a jumping knee on A-Game.

Sam suplexed Cass into the turnbuckles! (Where are the tags?) A-Game and Sam fought on the top rope, and A-Game hit a superplex. Cass hit a frog splash onto A-Game, then a superkick for a nearfall at 14:30. Broner jumped in the ring and clocked Cass with a clothesline! Why??? A-Game hit his running knee on Cass for the pin! I thoroughly enjoyed that match … even though they really ignored the rules laid out at the top of the show.

Joseph “A-Game” Alexander defeated Devious Cass, Sam Holloway, and KC Navarro in a four-way at 15:14 to advance to the tournament final.

3. Zayda Steel vs. Charity King vs. Lili La Pesadita Ruiz. Zayda wore sparkling black gear that must be new. This is Charity’s ETU debut (I presume she traveled here with New Fever from Texas). She has the size advantage over the other two. The commentators noted that King is the New Texas Pro Women’s Champ and the ASE Women’s champ. I always note that despite being around 5’1″, Chicago’s Ruiz is quite a powerhouse. They got in a three-way knuckle lock to open, and they all went for rollups in the first minute. Charity knocked Zayda down with a shoulder tackle, then she hit a senton on Zayda.

Lili hit a huracanrana on Charity at 2:00. King hit a running forearm in the corner on Ruiz, then a suplex. On the floor, Zayda threw King into the ring post, and Charity was down and out. In the ring, Zayda hit some rolling suplexes on Ruiz and got a nearfall. Zayda set up for an Unprettier, but Ruiz blocked it. Zayda tied her in a Trailer Hitch! That’s new in her offense! She hit a Stomp on Lili at 5:00. Ruiz got up and hit some punches, then a Spinebuster for a nearfall. Ruiz hit a DVD for a nearfall, but Charity finally got back in and made the save.

Charity hit a Samoan Drop and a hard clothesline on Ruiz for a nearfall, but Zayda made the save. Steel hit the Unprettier on Charity for a nearfall at 6:30. Steel applied a sleeper on Ruiz, but Lili escaped. In the corner, King got both women on her shoulders, walked to the center of the ring, and hit a double Samoan Drop at 8:00! Wow! (Sure, those are two small women, but still — it’s a combined 240 to 260 pounds between Lili and Zayda!) Lili got Charity on her shoulders and hit a Death Valley Driver for the pin! That was great action.

Lili La Pescadita Ruiz defeated Charity King and Zayda Steel at 9:42.

* KC Navarro joined commentary and immediately said, “Yes, I did just get screamed at by a child.”

4. “New Fever” Danny Orion and Shimbashi vs. “Die-Spora” Kwesi Asante and Angelo Carter for the Pandemonium Tag Team Titles. The commentators said this is Orion’s ETU debut, too. Orion and Asante opened. They traded some quick reversals. The long-haired Angelo tagged in at 2:00 to face Shimbashi. Shimbashi hit a flying elbow drop. Shimbashi tossed Orion onto their opponents on the floor. Asante suplexed Orion on the floor, while Carter powerbombed Shimbashi on the edge of the ring frame. Die-Spora pulled Shimbashi into the ring at 4:00 and worked him over. Carter hit some loud chops.

Carter hit a Demolition-style flying elbow drop. Shimbashi hit a running knee to the side of Carter’s head in the corner. Orion got a hot tag at 5:30 and hit a top-rope crossbody block, then a series of superkicks and a tornado DDT on Asante for a nearfall. Angelo hit a Lungblower to Orion’s back, then a Dragon Suplex for a nearfall. Shimbashi kicked Carter in the face and hit a Burning Hammer. Orion hit a Swanton Bomb for a nearfall at 8:00, but Asante made the save. Orion hit a Lethal Injection.

Carter hit a knee to Orion’s jaw. Asante hit a rolling cannonball on Orion, then a spinebuster. Shimbashi hit a top-rope elbow drop for a save at 9:30. The lights went out in the building, but their portable lights still worked. Orion nailed a flip dive to the floor! In the ring, Shimbashi hit a DDT. Orion hit his awesome, flying Crucifix Driver on Angelo for the pin. That was really entertaining.

“New Fever” Danny Orion and Shimbashi defeated “Die-Spora” Kwesi Asante and Angelo Carter to retain the Pandemonium Tag Team Titles at 10:24.

5. Marcus Mathers vs. “Hot Sauce’ Tracy Williams. To my surprise, cagematch.net records show these two have squared off just once before, with Mathers winning in 2024. Standing switches to open. Marcus dropped him with a shoulder tackle at 2:30. More basic back-and-forth action, and Tracy hit a back suplex, then a double-underhook suplex for a nearfall at 5:00. Tracy hit a snap suplex, and he targeted the left arm. (I said previously, but when did Tracy and Trent Beretta morph into twins?) Tracy hit a hard clothesline for a nearfall.

Mathers hit some hard back elbows and his corner fadeaway stunner at 8:30, then a German Suplex. He hit a running Penalty Kick on the ring apron. Tracy hit a DDT onto the top turnbuckle, then a Pump Kick for a nearfall at 10:00. Marcus hit a variety of kicks. Tracy hit a Blue Thunder Bomb. Tracy hit a hard clothesline, and they were both down at 12:00. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Tracy slammed Marcus knees-first to the mat and hit a basement dropkick on the knees and got a nearfall. Tracy stomped on the left knee as it was tied in the ropes, and he took control.

Mathers hit his Ospreay-style heel hook kick to the jaw, then a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall, and they were both down at 15:30. Tracy applied a half-crab, but Mathers reached the ropes. They traded forearm strikes, and Tracy dropped him with one. Marcus hit a spin kick to the ear. Tracy again slammed him knees-first to the mat and hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip. Marcus tied up Tracy’s legs and bridged up in a Charlotte-style Figure Eight for the pin! (I’ve seen him try this move several times in recent weeks, but it’s his first pin with it!)

Marcus Mathers defeated Tracy Williams at 18:37.

* Mathers said the day he signed his ID contract 20ish months ago was also the day he wrestled Tracy for the first time. They shook hands, and we got a “Both these guys!” chant. He talked about competing in Dragongate for two months earlier this year, and he’s dying to go back. He said that ETU should “open our gate with open arms.” The crowd popped. “We are inviting Dragongate to the Mecca, to ETU!”

* Intermission was edited out. Austin Luke joined commentary. (Why isn’t he on the show? Is he injured? Oh, I see he hasn’t had a match since January, so he must be.)

6. “The Expected” Gabriel Skye and Matt Mako vs. “Violence Is Forever” Dominic Garrini and Kevin Ku for the ETU Atlantic Tag Team Titles. The Expected attacked, and we’re underway! Garrini dove through the ropes. Ku and Skye brawled up onto the entrance stage. Skye hit a piledriver on the stage! In the ring, Mako hit a series of knee lifts to Garrini’s ribs at 1:30, and the champs worked over Dominic. Garrini hit some spin kicks to Skye’s chest. The commentators noted that Ku was still down and out on the stage. Skye hit some jab punches.

Garrini hit a spin kick to Skye’s back at 4:30. Mako tagged back in and continued the beatdown on Garrini. Matt tied him in a submission hold and switched to a rear-naked choke, but Garrini reached the ropes. Garrini hit an Exploder Suplex. Ku got onto the apron! He tagged in and hit a kick to the back of Skye’s head, then a double missile dropkick at 6:00. Kevin hit clotheslines and dropkicks in opposite corners, then a Doctor Bomb on Skye for a nearfall. The crowd chanted “V-I-F!” Ku and Skye traded spin kicks to the thighs.

Ku hit a heel hook kick to Skye’s jaw, and they were both down at 7:30. Matt hit a German Suplex on Garrini for a nearfall. Dominic hit a series of rapid-fire chops. Matt applied the cross-armbreaker, and they fell to the mat. Ku hit a top-rope double stomp on Mako to break it up, so Skye hit a frog splash on Garrini, and all four were down at 10:00. Ku hit a knee strike to Mako’s head, and Garrini got a nearfall.

Skye hit a tornado DDT. Mako slammed teammate Skye onto Ku and got a nearfall. ViF hit Chasing the Dragon (running knee-and-brainbuster combo) for a nearfall, but Skye put Mako’s foot on the ropes at 12:00. On the floor, Skye had tied Garrini in the corner! It allowed Mako to hit a running knee on Ku for the pin, as Dominic was unable to break up the pin. Good action.

“The Expected” Gabriel Skye and Matt Mako defeated “Violence Is Forever” Dominic Garrini and Kevin Ku to retain the ETU Atlantic Tag Team Titles at 12:42.

7. Gabby Forza vs. Janai Kai for the ETU Coastal Crown Title. Gabby easily shoved her to the mat. Kai went for the left arm. Gabby hit a series of clotheslines in the corner at 2:00. She scooped up Kai and hit a Gorilla Press. Gabby went for a Vader Bomb, but Kai got her legs up to block it. Kai hit a series of kicks and took control. Cagematch.net indicates these two have shared the ring twice before but this is a first-ever singles match. Forza hit a powerslam at 5:30. Gabby was able to hit the Gnome Bomb (Vader Bomb) for a nearfall.

Gabby hit a fallaway slam and was fired up. Kai hit a series of spin kicks to the thighs, then a roundhouse kick to the chest for a nearfall at 7:00. She tied one of Gabby’s arms behind her back and applied a sleeper. Janai applied a front guillotine choke. Gabby hit a clothesline in the corner. Gabby hit a second-rope Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall, and they were both down at 9:30. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Kai hit some more stiff kicks. She nailed a spin kick to the head, but Gabby absorbed it! Janai hit a reverse flying kick that dropped Gabby! She hit another tornado kick to the head and scored the pin! New champion! This crowd was shocked!

Janai Kai defeated Gabby Forza to win the ETU Coastal Crown Title at 10:54.

8. Joseph “A-Game” Alexander vs. J Bouji for the vacant ETU Key To The East Title. This crowd was hot and split before they locked up. A-Game hit a running kick, rolled him up, and got a nearfall at 1:00! Austin Luke reminded us both men have already wrestled once. J Bouji hit a dive through the ropes, and they fought on the floor. A-Game threw him into the ring post. Bouji stood behind him and hit some crossface blows. A-Game flipped him onto some chairs, then tossed him back into the ring at 3:30, where he hit a brainbuster for a nearfall! A-Game took off Bouji’s belt and went to hit him with it, but Bouji blocked it.

A-Game hit another brainbuster for a nearfall. He got up and peppered Bouji with punches to the ribs. Bouji missed a Pele Kick, and A-Game immediately applied a half-crab. Bouji hit a Lungblower out of the corner at 7:00, then a top-rope elbow drop for a nearfall. A-Game got a backslide for a nearfall. Bouji clotheslined them both over the top rope to the floor! They traded loud chops on the ring apron. A-Game hit a Mafia Kick as Bouji was still on the apron at 10:30. A-Game hit a second-rope German Suplex back into the ring for a nearfall! Awesome move, and Solomon sold it as such.

Bouji hit a Superman Punch, and they traded forearm strikes. A-Game hit a superkick; Bouji hit a jumping knee; A-Game hit a jumping knee. Nice fiery sequence. Bouji hit a clothesline, and they were both down at 13:30, and we got a loud “E-T-U!” chant. Bouji stood over him and shouted at A-Game. However, A-Game scooped him up and hit a Go To Sleep and a clothesline for a nearfall, then his running knee for a believable nearfall at 15:00! We got a “Fight forever!” chant. Bouji hit a springboard fadeaway stunner for a believable nearfall, then a Tiger Driver powerbomb for the pin. That was awesome.

J Bouji defeated Joseph “A-Game” Alexander at 15:53 to become the new ETU Key To The East Champion.

* Solomon does a great job here of putting over J Bouji, saying fans disregarded him and said “he’s too small and talks too much,” but he’s risen to the top. A-Game helped J Bouji up, and they hugged.

* Ikuro Kwon came to the ring. He has a No. 1 contender’s medallion! He’s cashing it in! Right now! Solomon claimed he thought Kwon was in Mexico!

9. J Bouji vs. Ikuro Kwon for the ETU Key to the East Title. Bouji hit a springboard fadeaway stunner for a nearfall seconds in! Kwon hit a brainbuster for a nearfall. He put a flag over Bouji and hit a running knee. Kwon shouted, “You are going to know it was me!” He hit a running knee to the back of the head for the pin! New champion! Luke chuckled on commentary, saying the end of the night played out exactly as he expected.

Ikuro Kwon defeated J Bouji to win the ETU Key to the East Title at 2:06.

* Kwon, Mako and Skye got in the ring and celebrated. Austin Luke got up from commentary and joined his Expected faction teammates in the celebration.

Final Thoughts: An impressive match between Bouji and A-Game. Either man could have won, and they delivered a memorable match. It’s definitely one to go check out. Mathers-Williams was really good for second. I’ll go with Gabby-Kai for third place, as that was really hard-hitting and ended with a surprise title change. No real complaints at all about this show. Both four-ways that opened the show were fun. The women’s three-way was a sprint.

I couldn’t hear the young girl, but it appears she shouted for KC Navarro to “Shut the f— up,” and that’s what got the crowd rolling. I love that these guys changed the match a bit on the fly, with KC Navarro selling the shock of having a profanity hurled at him by this young kid, and how they played with that in the next couple of minutes. It’s a reminder that pro wrestling, at its best, really is interactive theater with the crowd. Kudos to everyone involved. This show is highly recommended.