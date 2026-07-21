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WWE Raw preview: The brand’s SummerSlam go-home show

July 21, 2026

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins meet face-to-face

–The weigh-in for Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar in a Hell in a Cell match

-Sol Ruca vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the Women’s Intercontinental Title

-World Tag Team Champions Bron Breakker and Austin Theory vs. Otis and Akira Tozawa in a non-title match

-Joe Hendry and Danhausen in concert

Powell’s POV: Monday’s Raw will be live from Los Angeles, California, at the Intuit Dome. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Mondays on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

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