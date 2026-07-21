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NXT TV, Dark Side of the Ring, last week’s NXT grade, Giant Silva, Shinjiro Ohtani, Beer City Bruiser, Fabian Aichner, Sky Low Low, Bob Orton Sr., Lord Alfred Hayes

July 21, 2026

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will be live tonight from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. The show features Tony D’Angelo vs. Naraku in a street fight for the NXT Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Tonight’s Dark Side of the Ring focuses on Necro Butcher vs. Samoa Joe. The new episode airs on Vice TV at 8CT/9ET.

We are looking for reports of the tapings or dark matches held before NXT at the WWE Performance Center. If you are going tonight or to a future show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-John Moore gave last week’s NXT television show a B grade during his same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Giant Silva (Paulo César da Silva) is 63.

-Shinjiro Ohtani is 54.

-Beer City Bruiser (Matt Winchester) is 48.

-Fabian Aichner is 36. He worked as Giovanni Vinci in WWE.

-The late Sky Low Low (Marcel Gauthier) was born on July 21, 1928. He died at age 70 on November 6, 1998.

-The late Bob Orton Sr. was born on July 21, 1929. He died at age 76 on July 16, 2006, following a series of heart attacks.

-The late Lord Alfred Hayes died on July 21, 2005, at age 76 following a series of strokes.

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