WWE SummerSlam Kickoff recap: CM Punk and Cody Rhodes bicker over their “backstage incident” after Saturday Night’s Main Event, Paul Levesque makes a SummerSlam match official

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following are the highlights of the WWE SummerSlam Kickoff event that was held on Sunday, July 19, in New York, New York, at the Javits Center, and simulcast on ESPN2 and the WWE YouTube Channel.

-Michael Cole hosted the event on a stage at Fanatics Fest. Cole introduced Paul Levesque, who pointed out a fan cosplaying as him. Levesque noted that he’s growing out his hair and said he’s sorry that he wasn’t sure the fan could. Levesque cracked that he would give him John Cena’s number so he could get in touch with “that place.” Funny.

Gunther interrupted Levesque and demanded to know what Levesque was going to do about Nick Aldis interfering in his match the night before. Levesque said he and Gunther see things differently. Levesque said he sees that Gunther pushed a man too far. Levesque said the way Gunther pushed Aldis has come back to bite him on the ass.

Nick Aldis walked out with a microphone and said that everything Levesque said is true. “You must have forgotten who you’re talking to, boy, because any time you want to try me, you just let me know,” Aldis said. Gunther acted like he was going to back off, only to kick Aldis in the gut and then punch him. Gunther stood over Aldis and yelled for a second before he started to make his exit. Aldis got up and fought with Gunther until security pulled them apart.

“Enough!” Levesque said. He asked both men if they wanted to fight, then made their match official for SummerSlam to end the segment.

-Cole introduced Seth Rollins, who came out dressed in a leather jacket with leather pants. Cole recalled Rollins using Tyrese Haliburton to one-up Roman Reigns, but he said it appeared to backfire. Rollins said they weren’t talking about what Reigns did the night before, but rather what he did at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Rollins said he was there and signing autographs, while Reigns was nowhere to be found. Rollins dubbed himself the People’s Champion and then smiled while saying, “If you smell what I’m cookin’.”

Cole said Reigns has never beaten Rollins “one-on-one in a high-stakes matchup.” Rollins recalled being the only person to beat Reigns during his record-breaking title reign, even though Reigns walked away with the championship. Rollins said the World Heavyweight Championship is his title and said it’s coming back home.

Cole asked about Reigns’ claims that Rollins will never be at his level. Rollins said he used to worry about that. He spoke about Reigns being the chosen one, while he had to work for everything. Rollins said he’s on his own level and that’s fine. Rollins made his exit.

-“Ladies and gentlemen,” Paul Heyman said while Cole was speaking on the stage. Heyman walked onto the stage and was greeted with “ECW” chants. Heyman told the fans that ECW is dead, and he wished the same for Oba Femi. Heyman introduced himself as the advocate for Brock Lesnar. Heyman said it all ends at SummerSlam because Lesnar and Oba will meet inside Hell in a Cell.

The lights went out. Oba Femi’s entrance theme played, and then he strutted onto the stage. Oba said Heyman had done enough talking and running. Oba played to the crowd by asking who was ready for Hell in a Cell. Oba said Heyman has been called a criminal and a walrus, but now he’s just a big, fat chicken. Oba said the fans were getting the nice Oba today. He said today he was Oba in jeans, and he was hugging babies, kissing foreheads, and smiling with fans. He said he would be a warrior (along with some of his nicknames) in Hell in a Cell. Cole hyped Penta’s appearance following a commercial break.

-Cole introduced Intercontinental Champion Penta, who spoke briefly. Chad Gable came out and spoke about SummerSlam being held in his hometown of Minneapolis. Gable recalled vowing to win the Intercontinental Championship at one point and said he would make good on it at SummerSlam.

-Cole hyped the two-night AAA Triplemania 34 for September 11 in Las Vegas and September 13 in Mexico City.

-WWE Women’s Champion Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio walked onto the stage while Liv’s entrance theme played. Cole said he would speak to them after a break. After the commercials, Morgan boasted about her entrance theme. Cole said he didn’t recognize it and then mocked her by talking about Iyo Sky winning her title at SummerSlam.

Dom didn’t want to talk about what happened with Danhausen the night before on Saturday Night’s Main Event. Dom said he didn’t care about the money that Danhausen stole. Dom said he never wanted to see Danhausen again. A Minihausen walked onto the stage.

Danhausen walked onto the stage and introduced himself. Danhausen had Dom confirm that he no longer wants to deal with him. Danhausen said he decides when they’re done. Dom got upset and told Danhausen that he had better show up on Raw with all of his money. Danhausen said he would see him there. Dom left the stage. Liv struck around and yelled at Danhausen until three Minihausens chased her away.

-The video with Minnesota Vikings’ wide receiver Justin Jefferson hyping SummerSlam aired. It included a $25 ticket plug if fans use the “JJETS” code on Ticketmaster. They went to a commercial break. A video package showcased Fanatics Fest.

-Cole introduced Cody Rhodes, who wore a suit. The fans sang Cody’s name. Cole set up footage of Cody’s embarrassing attempts to kick a field goal at Fanatics Fest. Cody said he could say that the QB1 only holds the ball, but he learned from the Undertaker that you just have to say that he has no excuse. Cody announced that he is now retired from the Fanatics Games. A comical “Thank you, Cody” chant broke out. Cody said it had been the honor of his life. The fans chanted “One more game.” Cody said he was coming out of retirement and would compete in the Fanatics Games next year. The fans responded with a “welcome back” chant.

Cole set up footage from Saturday Night’s Main Event of Cody raising CM Punk’s arm after their win, only to have Punk put the belt over his shoulder and catch Cody’s face with part of the belt. Cole said there was an altercation afterward. Cole said that after watching the footage, it looked like Cody overreacted. Cody conceded that and then tried to wrap up his appearance.

WWE Champion CM Punk made his entrance dressed in a suit. Punk asked Cody what he wanted to talk about. Punk said it was a regrettable incident that probably shouldn’t have been on camera. He said there are cameras on them 24/7, and they get the good and bad, and sometimes it’s embarrassing. In this case, Punk said he’s not embarrassed. He said sometimes brothers fight, and it’s best to move on.

Cody said he was embarrassed, but he was not apologizing for it. Cody said he’s done with the “brother thing” because Punk is not his brother. Punk said Cody was mad and his ego was talking. Punk said Cody was paranoid because John Cena and Randy Orton stabbed him in the back. Punk said they would find out who is the best at SummerSlam. He said he would not stab Cody in the back.

Cody pointed out that he was wearing purple pants and said clearly that he has an ego. Cody said that there are some unsaid things between them. He said it’s hard to be Punk’s friend sometimes. Cody said what happened wasn’t an accident, so he didn’t want to hear Punk say any of the ego bullshit (he was censored). Punk dropped the WWE Championship belt.

Paul Levesque walked out and stood between Punk and Cody. Punk reiterated that what happened after their SNME match was an accident, and he apologized. “This is on purpose,” Punk said before pie-facing Cody. “That’s on purpose, little brother.” Police officers came out and stood between Punk and Cody, who jawed at one another off-mic. Punk was led off stage by three police officers. Cole wrapped up the event.

Powell’s POV: In a nice move, WWE deleted the footage of the Punk and Cody backstage altercation from their social media accounts in an attempt to make it feel authentic, but you can watch it below. For those who have yet to watch the Kickoff event, I recommend the opening segment with Gunther and Aldis and the finale with Punk and Cody. The rest is fine, yet fairly routine.

WWE deleted the backstage confrontation between CM Punk and Cody Rhodes from their main social media accounts 👀 pic.twitter.com/4dNe4uJuT6 — Teffo (@Teffo_01) July 19, 2026

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)