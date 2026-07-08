TNA re-signs a former world champion

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA issued the following press release on Wednesday to announce the re-signing of former TNA World Champion Rich Swann.

Former TNA World Champion Rich Swann has re-signed with TNA Wrestling, it was confirmed today, as first reported by the Daily Star newspaper.

Swann told the paper: “Ladies and gentlemen, your boy, Mr. All Night Long, Rich Swann, has re-signed with Total Nonstop Action, baby. Yes, indeedy.

“I really believe in this company, and I feel great. We’re killing it every Thursday night on AMC and TNA+. I’ve been a part of TNA since 2018… and to have this freaking spot, it just feels awesome.”

TNA Wrestling presents Lockdown on Sunday, August 23, from the Credit Union 1 Arena in downtown Chicago – with every match contested inside a steel cage. There are also two major live events coming to the Liacouras Center at Temple University in Philadelphia on Thursday & Friday, July 30-31. Tickets for all TNA shows are available at: www.tnawrestling.com/ events.

Speaking of Lockdown, Rich told the Daily Star: “I’d love to be in that cage. I’d love to be in Lockdown. I’d love to be in Lethal Lockdown. I’d love to be in any type of stipulation.

“There’s no better opportunity than being at the Credit Union 1 Arena to enter Rich Swann into the returning Lockdown. I will be going extreme all night long, baby.”

Fans can watch Rich Swann and all the TNA stars on Thursday Night iMPACT! every week on AMC and AMC+ (U.S.), Sportsnet 360 (Canada) and TNA+ (worldwide).

Powell’s POV: Swann recently celebrated two years of sobriety, so it’s nice to see him rewarded with a new deal.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)