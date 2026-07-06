Demand Lucha “Boom Shaka Lucha” results: Vetter’s review of Gringo Loco vs. Arez in a ladder match for the Demand Lucha Title, Fresh Air vs. Los Medicos vs. Bronze Icons for the Demand Lucha Tag Titles

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Demand Lucha “Boom Shaka Lucha”

June 11, 2026, in Toronto, Ontario, at Parkdale Hall

Released July 1, 2026, on the Demand Lucha YouTube Channel

The venue is a large, plain convention room with a high ceiling. The lights were on, and it’s easy to see. The crowd was perhaps 200.

1. “Fresh Air” Junior Benito and Macrae Martin vs. “Los Medicos” vs. “Bronze Icons” Bryce Hansen and Johnny Deluca for the Demand Lucha Tag Team Titles. I’ll reiterate that Martin has slimmed down and looks the best of his career. The Medicos both wear plain black loose-fitting pants and shirts. They are a bit heavy and are interchangeable. The Bronze Icons attacked the Medicos from behind, and we’re underway! All six were brawling, both in and out of the ring. Martin slammed teammate Benito onto a Medico for a nearfall at 1:30. The Bronze Icons brawled with Fresh Air.

A medico splashed onto Macrae for a nearfall. Los Medicos kept Martin in their corner. Macrae finally hit a suplex, and they were both down at 6:30. Junior was knocked off the apron. Macrae hit a Blue Thunder Bomb on Deluca, and the crowd was fired up. Junior finally got the hot tag at 8:30, and he cleared the ring. Junior hit a Finlay Roll on the bigger Medico, then a Vader Bomb for a nearfall. The Bronze Icons hit a team Styles Clash on Benito for a nearfall at 10:30.

The heavy Medico hit a second-rope senton splash for a nearfall. Los Medicos and the Bronze Icons fought on the floor, so Junior hit a flip dive onto all of them. Macrae took off his shirt (showing off that improved physique). Fresh Air hit a team stunner move on one of the Medicos for the pin. Fun match; a good way to open the show.

“Fresh Air” Junior Benito and Macrae Martin defeated “Los Medicos” and “Bronze Icons” Bryce Hansen and Johnny Deluca to retain the Demand Lucha Tag Team Titles at 11:49.

* Some pre-show footage aired. Two scrawny guys argued in the ring. A thick, bald guy who reminded me of former WWF wrestler Damien Demento entered the ring. His trunks read “Grizzly” on the butt. His name is Matt Burns. He got on the mic and said he’s never lost to the same man twice in a row in his 24-year career. (I see on cagematch.net that he’s 44.) Burns attacked one of the scrawny guys, and we’re underway!

2. Matt Burns vs. an unknown wrestler. For whatever reason, no commentary. (Why? I don’t know these two!) Grizzly hit a delayed vertical suplex and a German Suplex. He put the scrawny kid on his shoulder and hit a Dominator swinging faceplant for the pin.

Matt Burns defeated an unknown wrestler at 1:45.

3. Seleziya Sparx vs. Sirena Linton. I know Sirena was on WWE LFG, but I don’t think I’ve ever seen a full match from her, just the clips from the LFG show. (She was cut from WWE a few months ago.) Sirena is 23, but I would describe it as gray streaks in her long black hair. The heel commentator said Sirena is “going to get her ass whipped here.” Standing switches to open, and Sirena worked the left arm. They tied up in a knuckle lock and traded rollups. Sirena hit some kicks in the corner at 4:00. She choked Sparx in the ropes and got booed! (I thought she was the babyface!)

Linton hit a handspring-back-elbow into the corner at 5:30. (A commentator inaccurately said Sirena was under WWE contract; she was cut in late April.) She tied Sparx in a rear-naked choke. Sparx hit a diving forearm strike. Sirena hit a Bronco Buster at 7:00. Sirena missed a flipping guillotine leg drop. Sparx hit a spinebuster for a nearfall, and she immediately applied a crossface. Sirena hit a Samoan Drop, but she missed a 450 Splash. Sparx immediately scooped her up and hit an Air Raid Crash for the pin. Solid.

Seleziya Sparx defeated Sirena Linton at 9:56.

* In the next match, doors are legal. You don’t have to use them; they are optional. You can win via pinfall, and the match doesn’t end if someone is put through a door.

4. Rajan Husher vs. Derwin Jackson in a doors match. My first time seeing both. Rajan wore white, scary face paint. He is an artist, so his shirt is covered in paint. Derwin is a Black man with good size and a thick beard. That’s a pretty impressive physique! He gets an EJ Nduka comparison; he does not have a cagematch.net bio yet. They locked up, and Derwin easily shoved the smaller artist, Rajan, to the mat. Rajan hit some punches. Derwin hit some LOUD chops. Derwin hit a gut-wrench suplex for a nearfall at 3:00.

Rajan choked him in the ropes, and he kept Derwin grounded. They had an awkward exchange where they both landed on their heads at 5:30. Derwin hit a bulldog for a nearfall. Husher went to the top rope, but Rajan threw him to the mat, and the commentators made a Ric Flair reference. Jackson hit a running powerbomb for a believable nearfall at 8:00. Derwin finally went under the ring and got a door. The crowd chanted, “Lucha-door!” Derwin hit some clotheslines, and he was fired up. He speared Rajan through a door and got the pin. Decent.

Derwin Jackson defeated Rajan Husher in a doors match at 9:46.

* Matt Burns came to the ring and distracted Derwin. It allowed Husher to continue to beat up Jackson. Burns and Husher left together.

5. “The Man Bros” Kevin and Jeff vs. Matty Z and Abu. Apparently these brothers are from Hong Kong, and the commentators were excited to have them here. The commentators said they are real-life brothers. Matty and Abu are locals, but I don’t know them. Matty Z looks like a 15-year-old version of MJF. Abu looks like he stepped right out of “Aladdin” with his loose white pants and purple vest. Kevin wore red pants. He has dark black hair and is covered in tattoos. Jeff wore blue pants, and his hair was dyed whitish-blue. A commentator said the Man Bros are “fire and ice” with their looks. It’s their first-ever match in North America.

Jeff repeatedly stomped on Abu. The brothers tied up Abu on the mat, as a commentator listed all of the Man Bros’ accolades in the Hong Kong wrestling scene. Abu fired up and hit some chops. Matty Z got a hot tag at 4:30 and he attacked both Man Bros. He hit a Michinoku Driver on Jeff for a nearfall. Kevin hit a stunner. Kevin hit a series of quick kicks (honestly, they were a bit light and didn’t look great). Abu hit a frog splash for the pin. Merely okay and definitely a bit messy, but cool to have these international visitors here.

Matty Z and Abu defeated “The Man Bros” Kevin and Jeff at 7:31.

6. Dulce Tormenta vs. Aleah James in a women’s tournament first-round match. Tormenta wore her purple-pink one-piece and a mask. They locked up, and Tormenta has a significant height and weight advantage. Aleah hit a dropkick and a bulldog. Tormenta hit the Three Amigos rolling suplexes for a nearfall at 2:00. Aleah repeatedly rammed Tormenta’s head into turnbuckles.

A commentator referenced Tormenta being in a women’s tournament in MN last year that I attended. Tormenta hit a sit-out Death Valley Driver for a nearfall at 5:30. Aleah hit a DDT for a nearfall. Tormenta hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. Tormenta scooped her up, hit a package piledriver, and scored the pin. Solid action. They hugged afterwards.

Dulce Tormenta defeated Aleah James at 7:23 to advance.

7. Gringo Loco vs. Arez in a ladder match for the Demand Lucha Title. According to cagematch.net records, this is the 99th time these two have shared the ring. I think Arez (known as El Clon in AEW) is among the wrestlers currently having visa issues to compete in the U.S. He immediately hit a moonsault to the floor, earning a “holy shit!” chant. In the ring, Arez hit a running kick. Loco hit an inverted Samoan Drop, dropping Arez stomach-first to the mat. Loco slammed Arez face-first to the mat at 2:30.

They fought on the floor. They got back into the ring, and there were several ladders already in the ring. Arez suplexed Loco onto a ladder lying on the mat at 4:30. He hit his one-legged Lionsault. They climbed side-by-side ladders and brawled. Loco hit a stunner from the ladder to the mat at 6:30. Loco got a door from under the ring and slid it in. Arez hit a superkick. He hit a Pele Kick at 9:00. He climbed the ladder, hit a tornado DDT, and dropped Loco through a door in the corner. Nice! Loco hit a top-rope Spanish Fly at 11:00, and they were both down.

Loco has a trickle of blood on his forehead. They fought on the floor, and Loco hit him over the head with a chair; I hate that. They brawled through the crowd, and Loco bit Arez’s forehead. They fought over to a bar at 13:30. Loco took a drink from a can and celebrated. They finally got back into the ring, sat on chairs across from each other, and traded forearm strikes. Loco stood up and took control. Two drinks were brought to the ring for them! They sat back down, downed the drinks, and kept brawling.

Loco clocked his glass over Arez’s head, then hit an Air Raid Crash onto the two open chairs at 18:00! That earned a “Holy shit!” chant. Arez climbed the ladder and got his fingers on the belt. Loco met him on the top of the ladder and they brawled. Loco hit a back-body drop onto a horizontal ladder. Loco climbed the ladder, but a masked man jumped in and attacked Loco! He wore a black hoodie and a yellow mask.

Meanwhile, Arez set up a door bridge, and he dumped a bag of shattered glass onto it! He put Loco on the door bridge, then hit a top-rope double stomp to the chest at 24:00. The ring was absolutely covered in debris now, with broken doors and bent ladders. Arez set up another door bridge, and he poured more glass onto it. However, Loco nailed his Base Bomb (twisting second-rope powerbomb) through the door bridge, earning another “Holy shit!” chant. Loco immediately pulled down his title to win the match. That was fun and a bit violent.

Gringo Loco defeated Arez in a ladder match to retain the Demand Lucha Title at 26:12.

* Loco got on the mic. He put over Arez. We never found out who the mysterious masked man attacking Loco was.

Final Thoughts: I considered just watching the main event, as that was clearly going to be the best action here. Arez is so talented. I love his make-up and facial expressions — Tony Khan is wasting his look under that El Clon mask. By far the longest match, but it’s what the fans came to see, and I don’t object to the length of the match at all.

The opening three-way tag is the other match to catch. Fresh Air is really talented. I’ve seen a lot of Bryce Hansen in the past year, and I know he recently toured Japan, too. Both women’s matches were fine. This show clocks in at just under two hours, and a reminder that it’s free on YouTube.