BST Wrestling “Do or Dijak” results: Vetter’s review of Donovan Dijak vs. Dustin Waller for the BST Title, B3cca vs. Leyla Hirsch for the BST Monarch Title

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Blood Sweat Tears Wrestling “Do or Dijak”

June 27, 2026, in Hamden, Connecticut, at Devonshire Hall

Released July 3, 2026, via IndependentWrestling.TV

I’ve seen shows from this venue before; it’s a generic white room. The lighting is okay. The crowd is only 100 at most. Pete Rosado and Manny Tierra provided commentary.

1. Mike Skyros vs. Kylon King vs. Ichiban vs. Joseph “A-Game” Alexander in a four-way No. 1 contender’s match. Skyros wears white Sting-style face paint; I’ve only seen him a few times. I just saw King and Ichiban have a singles match. Everyone went for rollups early on. Ichiban hit a springboard crossbody block. A-Game hit a clothesline on Ichiban at 2:00. Kylon hit a huracanrana. He hit a belly-to-belly suplex on Ichiban, then a Spinebuster on A-Game. Skyros hit a basement dropkick on King. Skyros hit a pump kick on King at 4:00.

Skyros and Kylon traded blows. King hit a tornado DDT. King hit a top-rope crossbody block on A-Game for a nearfall at 6:30, and suddenly all four were down. Ichiban hit a stunner on Kylon. Kylon hit a double German Suplex, so A-Game hit a double German Suplex! Skyros then hit a double German Suplex, and everyone was down. Ichiban hit a Poison Rana on Kylon. He hit a 619 on all three guys! He hit the Ichiban Kai (leaping Flatliner on Skryos, then his springboard Canadian Destroyer on Kylon for a nearfall at 9:00. A-Game hit a Go To Sleep and a twisting Death Valley Driver. He hit a running knee to King’s chest for a nearfall.

Skyros hit an enzuigiri on King, then a pumphandle uranage for a nearfall at 10:30. King and Skyros traded chops on the ring apron. Ichiban hit a superkick. He dove through the ropes onto two guys on the floor. Kylon hit an Asai Moonsault onto all three opponents. In the ring, King immediately hit a Gotch-style Tombstone Piledriver on Skyros for the pin! A really strong opener that kept the action going.

Kylon King defeated Mike Skyros, Ichiban, and Joseph “A-Game” Alexander in a four-way at 11:55 to become the No. 1 contender.

NOTE: A-Game competed here in the opener, then drove 55 minutes north to Springfield, Mass., and wrestled in the co-main event of the Blitzkrieg Pro show I reviewed two days ago. I love when I come across these examples of hitting two shows in one night!

2. B3cca vs. Leyla Hirsch for the BST Monarch Title. I’m fairly certain I haven’t seen Leyla compete this calendar year! It is her BST debut. International pop star B3cca is on such a world tour; she was here in Connecticut on Friday and was in San Diego, competing on the taped AEW Collision on Wednesday! She sang her top radio hit “Hot Bod” on the way to the ring. Leyla dragged her to the mat and tied her up. She targeted B3cca’s left arm, and B3cca rolled to the floor at 1:30 and shook feeling back into the left arm. Back in the ring, Lelya hit a fireman’s carry and went right back to the arm.

Leyla hit a shoulder tackle. B3cca went to the floor again, and Leyla chased her. As they re-entered the ring, B3cca stomped on her and took control. Hirsch hit a basement dropkick for a nearfall at 4:00. B3cca hit a clothesline for a nearfall. She hit a running kick for a nearfall. Leyla hit a second-rope superplex at 7:00, and they were both down. They got to their knees and traded forearm strikes. Leyla hit a German Suplex and a slingshot dropkick in the corner for a nearfall at 9:00.

Leyla hit another German Suplex and a running knee for a nearfall, but she missed a top-rope moonsault. B3cca immediately hit a running knee and a Death Valley Driver for a believable nearfall; I thought that was it. B3cca applied a leg lock around Leyla’s neck, but Hirsch escaped and tied her in a Rings of Saturn, then rolled B3cca over for a nearfall. They traded rollups. B3cca had a bloody lower lip. She got a rollup and grabbed the ropes for added leverage for the tainted pin. A ref immediately helped wipe blood off her lip.

B3cca defeated Leyla Hirsch to retain the BST Monarch Title at 11:38.

3. Liviyah vs. Kylie Alexa. These two have been feuding in the nearby Wrestling Open promotion. Alexa has a title belt that’s not on the line. She yelled at the crowd, and she rolled to the floor rather than lock up with Liviyah. They tied up, and Liv threw her to the mat. Liviyah hit a Samoan Drop at 2:30. A commentator pointed out that both are under the age of 23. (I believe Liv is still just 18.) Kylie kicked her to the floor and was booed. She leaned Liviyah against the guardrails and hit some chops.

Back in the ring, Liviyah hit some shoulder thrusts to the ribs in the corner at 5:00. Alexa slammed Liv’s head into the turnbuckles and stomped on her. She hit a running buttbump in the corner and some more chops. Kylie hit a senton for a nearfall. Liv fired back with a powerslam at 7:00, then a TKO stunner for a nearfall. Liviyah tied her in a crossface on the mat, and the crowd taunted Kylie to tap out. They went to the floor, where Liviyah hit some chops, with Alexa shouting, “Ow! My boobies!” Funny. She tripped Liv on the ring apron.

Back in the ring, she hit a running knee for a nearfall. Liviyah nailed a powerbomb, and they were both down at 10:00. Kylie grabbed her NWA tag title belt and swung and missed. Liviyah hit a spear for a believable nearfall. Kylie nailed her running basement dropkick in the corner for the pin. The familiarity between these two really came across here.

Kylie Alexa defeated Liviyah at 10:44.

4. “The Rugged” Johnny Medina and Peter Gianni vs. “Counter Strike” Mark Alexander and Nolan Pierce. Some of these guys may have wrestled on the last show here. I really don’t know any of these four. Counter Strike hit a team suplex on Medina, whose face has a passing resemblance to Bron Breakker. Medina hit a neckbreaker out of the ropes for a nearfall at 2:30. Gianni has his hair in a bun, and he hit some roundhouse kicks. The Rugged kept Alexander (short, dark black hair) in their corner.

Gianni hit a brainbuster on Alexander for a nearfall at 4:30. Alexander hit a release German Suplex on Gianni. Nolan (curly red hair) got a hot tag, and he hit some kicks and a senton splash on Gianni. Nolan hit a series of roundhouse kicks on Medina. Medina hit a powerbomb on Nolan. Gianni hit a top-rope elbow drop on Nolan for a nearfall at 7:00. Nolan hit a spin kick on Gianni… who fell backwards and collapsed on a knocked-out Alexander and got the pin! The commentators were shocked that Medina and Gianni won! Passable; no one really stood out.

“The Rugged” Johnny Medina and Peter Gianni defeated “Counter Strike” Mark Alexander and Nolan Pierce at 8:16.

* A table and two chairs were set in the ring. Cece, the general manager, came to the ring. She looks like she’s 18, and the commentators said she just graduated top of her class. (Yep, she is likely 18!) It’s time for a contract signing! Bobby Buffet came out first. Shawn Knyte (w/teammate Jay Onyx) came out second, but Shawn sent Jay to the back. The match will be on July 5! Shawn signed first. They wound up brawling, and Bobby hit a uranage through the table. Bobby then signed the contract and threw it on the mat. Okay segment — we all knew where it was going, but it took a while to get there.

5. Jarett Diaz vs. Landon Hale. Landon moved to Virginia or North Carolina, so a bit surprising to see him back. He got a “welcome back!” chant. Jarett dropped him with a shoulder tackle. Hale hit a back-body drop and a dropkick that sent Diaz to the floor at 1:00. Landon hit a plancha to the floor. Diaz hit a baseball slide dropkick to the floor. In the ring, Diaz hit some punches and kept Hale grounded. He popped Landon up and hit a punt kick to the back for a nearfall.

Diaz hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly for a nearfall at 2:30. Landon hit an enzuigiri and a Lethal Injection. He nailed a second-rope moonsault for a nearfall. Diaz hit a pop-up powerbomb. Landon hit a German Suplex, but Diaz popped up and hit a spin kick to the back of Hale’s neck! Ouch! Hale nailed a Frankensteiner at 4:30. Jarett’s manager, Jay Sky, tripped Hale! Diaz immediately hit a uranage for the pin. That came out of absolutely nowhere!

Jarett Diaz defeated Landon Hale at 5:04.

6. Rachel Ley vs. Tiara James. I’ve seen Ley wrestle four times over the past two weeks. Again, she just graduated from college and has a background in either gymnastics or cheerleading. This is her BST debut. She wore a tiara; that’s new. Tiara came out holding a mirror to admire herself, and she jawed at some young boys in the front row. Oh, she has a full-length mirror to admire herself, too. The bell rang, but Tiara rolled to the floor and stalled. They finally locked up for the first time at 2:30. Ley is maybe one or two inches taller.

Ley got a backslide for a nearfall. A commentator noted that Rachel has less than two years of ring experience. She did a double handspring-into-a-back elbow, then a Finlay Roll for a nearfall. Tiara hit a neckbreaker out of the ropes, and she repeatedly clobbered Ley on the mat. Tiara hit a running boot at 5:30 and remained in charge. She hit a clothesline for a nearfall. Rachel hit some clotheslines and an enzuigiri. She hit a Lungblower to the chest for a nearfall.

Tiara put her across her shoulders and did some deep squats. They traded rollups. Tiara hit a Samoan Drop for a nearfall at 7:30, and she grapevined the leg on the mat. Ley applied a modified Texas Cloverleaf, but Tiara reached the ropes. Ley nailed her top-rope moonsault for a nearfall. Rachel accidentally collided with the ref. Tiara clocked Rachel with the handheld mirror, and it shattered! Tiara immediately hit a sliding kick to the side of the head for the tainted pin. (The ref didn’t see the shattered mirror in the ring?) Good action.

Tiara James defeated Rachel Ley at 9:21.

7. Donovan Dijak vs. Dustin Waller for the BST Title. This is one of three belts Dijak holds. An intense lockup, and it’s worth reiterating that Dijak has maybe an eight-inch height advantage. Dijak nailed a shoulder tackle. Waller hit a headscissors takedown at 2:00 that sent Dijak into a turnbuckle at 2:00. Waller hit a leg lariat for a nearfall. The ref got bumped, and Dijak struck Waller with a chair at 4:00! Dijak hit a release suplex, tossing Waller across the ring, and he got a nearfall.

Dijak kept Waller tied up on the mat. Waller hit a plancha to the floor at 8:30. In the ring, he hit a springboard clothesline for a nearfall. Dijak went for Feast Your Eyes, but Waller blocked it. Dustin hit a kick and a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall. He hit a baseball slide dropkick to the floor onto Dijak. They brawled through the building. They went up a flight of stairs at 11:00 and stopped at the commentary booth. Dustin hit a superkick as they fought on the balcony overlooking the ring.

They went back to the main level and continued to loop the building. Dustin hit him with a bag of popcorn. (Clearly doesn’t hurt, but the crowd loves seeing it fly everywhere). Dijak chokeslammed him onto the ring apron at 14:00. In the ring, he hit a sit-out chokeslam for a nearfall. Donovan was in disbelief that he didn’t win there. He yelled at the ref. Dijak got a chair, but the ref confiscated it. Dijak accidentally superkicked the ref at 16:00! Waller grabbed the chair, and he cracked it across Donovan’s back a few times, then one to the head.

Dustin nailed a top-rope 450 Splash for a visual pin. A second ref slid in and made a two-count. Dustin went for a Lethal Injection, but he hit the second ref! Dijak hit his Discus Mafia Kick on Waller. He again couldn’t hit a Feast Your Eyes pop-up knee strike. Waller hit a Lethal Injection for a believable nearfall at 18:00. Dustin hit a DVD. However, Dijak caught him, and he finally nailed Feast Your Eyes for the clean pin. Really good action.

Donovan Dijak defeated Dustin Waller to retain the BST Title at 18:51.

Final Thoughts: A top-notch match between two of my favorites. Despite such a vast height and weight advantage over nearly everyone he steps in the ring with, Dijak always makes it look competitive and entertaining. Meanwhile, Waller has truly reached the next level and should be considered a main-event player across the indy scene. This match shows why I’m so high on his skills. That was a sharp 450 Splash.

The opening four-way was fun for second place. Liv-Kylie earned third, but all three women’s bouts were really good. I love that there were three women’s matches, and that didn’t even feel out of the norm. The mid-show tag match was merely okay, and the contract signing didn’t hold my attention, but the rest of this show was really good.