AEW Forbidden Door Polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show June 28, 2026 CategoriesNEWS TICKER READER POLLS AEW Forbidden Door Poll: Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls AEW Forbidden Door Poll: Vote for the best match Will Ospreay vs. Swerve Strickland in the men’s Owen Hart Cup final Mercedes Mone vs. Maya World in the women’s Owen Hart Cup final Thekla vs. Starlight Kid for the AEW Women’s Championship Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs. David Finlay and Clark Connors for the AEW Tag Team Titles Jon Moxley vs. Bandido for the AEW Continental Championship Shota Umino vs. Pac for the IWGP Global Heavyweight Title Team Briscoe vs. Team MJF in a 12-man tag match Kenny Omega vs. Zack Sabre Jr. Young Bucks vs. Mistico and Mascara Dorada vs. Shingo Takagi and Titan pollcode.com free polls Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE Topicsaewaew forbidden door
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