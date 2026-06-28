AEW Forbidden Door Polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show

AEW Forbidden Door Poll: Vote for the best match

Will Ospreay vs. Swerve Strickland in the men’s Owen Hart Cup final

Mercedes Mone vs. Maya World in the women’s Owen Hart Cup final

Thekla vs. Starlight Kid for the AEW Women’s Championship

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs. David Finlay and Clark Connors for the AEW Tag Team Titles

Jon Moxley vs. Bandido for the AEW Continental Championship

Shota Umino vs. Pac for the IWGP Global Heavyweight Title

Team Briscoe vs. Team MJF in a 12-man tag match

Kenny Omega vs. Zack Sabre Jr.