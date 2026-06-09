GCW and F1rst Wrestling teaming up for a SummerSlam weekend event in Minneapolis

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

GCW is debuting in Minneapolis. GCW and F1rst Wrestling will hold a joint show on Sunday, August 2, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at the First Avenue nightclub. The afternoon show starts at 1CT/2ET on SummerSlam Sunday. Read more via the F1rst Wrestling Twitter X page.

Powell’s POV: F1rst Wrestling is a terrific local promotion run by Arik Cannon. The group runs regularly at First Avenue, the legendary nightclub featured in Prince’s Purple Rain (and the host venue for Tom Morello’s “Defend Minnesota” concert that featured a surprise appearance by Bruce Springsteen). First Avenue is located across the street from Target Center. The venue is a 20-minute walk to U.S. Bank Stadium, home of the two-night SummerSlam event (the light rail is also an affordable transportation option at $2 for adults and $1 for kids and senior citizens). The listed start time for SummerSlam locally is 4:30CT/5:30ET, meaning the actual event will likely start at 5CT/6ET. So there should be time for fans attending the GCW/F1rst Wrestling show to make it to SummerSlam.

🚨JUST ANNOUNCED🚨 GCW vs. F1RST

SUNDAY | August 2nd@FirstAvenue | Minneapolis, MN

Doors 12pm | Show 1pm | All Ages ❗️TICKETS GO ON SALE SOON❗️ pic.twitter.com/3mSBAAdnDL — F1RST Wrestling (@f1rstwrestling) June 9, 2026

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)