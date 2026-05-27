AEW Dynamite and Collision in Philadelphia, WWE Evolve, last week’s Dynamite and Collision grades, Eric Bischoff, Natalya

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at the Liacouras Center. The show features the fallout from Sunday’s AEW Double or Nothing. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Collision airs tonight after Dynamite at roughly 9CT/10ET. I will take over for Jake with a review of the Collision hour.

-WWE Evolve streams tonight on Tubi at 7CT/8ET. Chris Vetter’s reviews are available after the show airs. The show includes Harlem Lewis vs. Braxton Cole.

-I gave last week’s Dynamite and Collision three-hour block a C grade during my weekly same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Eric Bischoff is 71.

-Natalya (Natalie Neidhart-Wilson) is 44.