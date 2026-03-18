AEW Dynasty lineup: First title match advertised for the April pay-per-view event

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday, April 12, in Vancouver, British Columbia, at Rogers Arena.

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Adam Copeland and Christian Cage for the AEW Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: The final segment of Dynamite screamed that there will eventually be an FTR vs. Copeland and Christian vs. Young Bucks three-way tag team match. AEW pay-per-view events are priced at $49.99 (or $39.99 via HBO Max). I will be doing a live review of AEW Dynasty, and Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same-night audio review that will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).