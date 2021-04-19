WWE Raw preview: First time ever match and a renewed rivalry

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair.

-Randy Orton vs. Braun Strowman.

-Drew McIntyre demands answers from MVP after being attacked by Mace and T-Bar last week.

Powell's POV: WWE advertising Orton vs. Strowman as a first time ever match. Raw will be live from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center.