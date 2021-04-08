NXT Takeover Stand & Deliver night two, NXT UK Prelude, Impact Wrestling moves to Thursdays, Dot Net Weekly, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Robbie Ellis

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT Takeover Stand & Deliver night two streams live tonight from the Capital Wrestling Center (WWE Performance Center) in Orlando, Florida. The show is headlined by Finn Balor vs. Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship. Join John Moore for his live review of Takeover beginning with the pre-show at 6CT/7ET, and the main card beginning at 7CT/8ET.

-NXT UK Prelude streams on WWE Network and Peacock today at 2CT/3ET. The show features Walter vs. Rampage Brown for the NXT UK Championship. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today.

-Impact Wrestling makes the move to Thursdays beginning tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show features Kenny Omega, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson vs. Rich Swann, Willie Mack, and Eddie Edwards in a six-man tag match. My review of this episode will be available on Friday (due to NXT Takeover).

-Monday’s WWE Raw produced a D grade from 30 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. C and F finished tied for second with 27 percent of the vote each. I gave the show a D grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown produced a B grade from 39 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 23 percent. C finished a close third with 22 percent. I gave the show a C grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Robbie Ellis (Rob Elowitch) is 78.