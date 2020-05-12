Dark Side of the Ring trailer for tonight’s “The Last Ride of The Road Warriors” episode

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The new edition of “Dark Side of the Ring” airs tonight on Vice TV. The show focuses on The Road Warriors tag team. Watch the trailer below or via the Vice TV YouTube page.

Powell’s POV: New episodes air Tuesday nights at 9CT/10ET on Vice TV. The After Dark show for the prior week’s episode are now airing as a lead-in to the new episode at 8:30CT/9:30ET.



