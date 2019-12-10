12/10 Prowrestling.net Free Podcast: NWA Champion Nick Aldis discusses Saturday’s NWA Into The Fire pay-per-view on the FITE.TV media call

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NWA Champion Nick Aldis took questions from members of the pro wrestling media to promote Saturday’s NWA Into The Fire pay-per-view. The topics included facing James Storm in a best of three falls match for the NWA Championship in the main event, looking the part of a star, FITE.TV helping make it easier for wrestlers to bet on themselves, not being ready for his early Impact Wrestling push, the pre-sales for Into The Fire topping the anniversary event, the Jim Cornette controversy, Stu Bennett joining the broadcast team, the length of the NWA Powerrr series, and much more (56:50)…

ProWrestling.net Live returns on Monday at 3CT/4ET at PWAudio.net.

Click here for the December 10 Nick Aldis media call.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

New Members’ RSS Feed

To subscribe to the Member Audio RSS feed to listen in iTunes or on popular podcast apps on iPhones/iPads and Android devices, enter the feed below:

http://prowrestling.net/site/feed/podcast/

Important Note: You will need to enter a username and password. For more instructions, plus a list of show-specific feeds if you prefer to subscribe to individual shows rather than all of our shows in a single feed, click here: http://subscribers.prowrestling.net/member-podcast-rss/



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features ODB discussing the fire that destroyed her food truck, the fundraising drive to help her buy a new truck, her appearance on the latest Impact Wrestling television show, Triple H telling her to go to TNA, and much more...

