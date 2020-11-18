11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): MLW founder and COO Court Bauer on the MLW restart, returning during the pandemic, the new MLW broadcast team, where MLW fits into the crowded pro wrestling landscape, and more

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features MLW founder and COO Court Bauer on the MLW restart, returning during the pandemic, COVID-19 precautions, international travel restrictions, the new MLW broadcast team, where MLW fits into the crowded pro wrestling landscape, and much more (58:58)…

