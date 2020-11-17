11/16 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin for the Raw Tag Titles, Retribution vs. Team Raw, final hype for Survivor Series

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin for the Raw Tag Titles, Retribution vs. Team Raw, final hype for Survivor Series, and more (36:57)…

Click here to stream or download the November 16 WWE Raw audio review.

