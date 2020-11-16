11/16 Powell’s ROH Wrestling Audio Review: Shane Taylor vs. Kenny King, and Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe vs. “SOS” Moses and Kaun with EC3 on commentary

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest ROH Wrestling TV show: Shane Taylor vs. Kenny King, and Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe vs. “SOS” Moses and Kaun with EC3 on commentary, and more (15:11)…

Click here for the November 16 ROH Wrestling TV audio review.

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast features Shane Taylor returning to discuss ROH Wrestling, his friendship with WWE's Erik (Ray Rowe) and attending his viking wedding, his relationship with the SOS tag team, his feud with EC3 and their history, the Cleveland pro wrestler connection, and much more...