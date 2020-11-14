11/13 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso, Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio in a No Holds Barred match, Sami Zayn vs. Apollo Crews for the Intercontinental Championship, Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler, Survivor Series build

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso, Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio in a No Holds Barred match, Sami Zayn vs. Apollo Crews for the Intercontinental Championship, Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler, Survivor Series build, and more (35:53)…

Click here for the November 13 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

New Members’ RSS Feed

To subscribe to the Member Audio RSS feed to listen in iTunes or on popular podcast apps on iPhones/iPads and Android devices, enter the feed below:

http://prowrestling.net/site/feed/podcast/

Important Note: You will need to enter a username and password. For more instructions, plus a list of show-specific feeds if you prefer to subscribe to individual shows rather than all of our shows in a single feed, click here: http://subscribers.prowrestling.net/member-podcast-rss/



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com discussing the WWE financial report, the future of WWE Network and how it affects consumers, the likelihood of a WWE sale, AEW and Impact Wrestling business, and much more...