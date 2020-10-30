What's happening...

10/30 NXT UK audio review: Gleed returns to review Walter vs. Ilja Dragunov for the NXT UK Title, Aoife Valkyrie vs. Dani Luna, Jordan Devlin vs. Levi Muir

October 30, 2020

Categories

By Haydn Gleed, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@haydngleed)

Haydn Gleed reviews WWE’s NXT UK television show: Walter vs. Ilja Dragunov for the NXT UK Title, Aoife Valkyrie vs. Dani Luna, Jordan Devlin vs. Levi Muir, and more (9:58)…

Click here for the October 30 NXT UK television show audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

New Members’ RSS Feed

To subscribe to the Member Audio RSS feed to listen in  iTunes or on popular podcast apps on iPhones/iPads and Android devices, enter the feed below:

http://prowrestling.net/site/feed/podcast/

Important Note: You will need to enter a username and password. For more instructions, plus a list of show-specific feeds if you prefer to subscribe to individual shows rather than all of our shows in a single feed, click here: http://subscribers.prowrestling.net/member-podcast-rss/


The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Kenny Herzog discussing his journalism career, his new Outside Interference podcast, doing a feature story on CM Punk, pro wrestling in the pandemic, WWE talk on Retribution, The Hurt Business, Roman Reigns as a heel, and much more...


Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.