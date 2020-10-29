10/28 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Cody vs. Orange Cassidy in a lumberjack match for the TNT Championship, Hangman Page vs. Wardlow and Kenny Omega vs. Penta El 0M in Eliminator Tournament semifinal matches, Serena Deeb vs. Leyla Hirsch for the NWA Women’s Championship

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Cody vs. Orange Cassidy in a lumberjack match for the TNT Championship, Hangman Page vs. Wardlow and Kenny Omega vs. Penta El 0M in Eliminator Tournament semifinal matches, Serena Deeb vs. Leyla Hirsch for the NWA Women’s Championship, and more (30:53)…

Click here for the October 28 AEW Dynamite audio review.

