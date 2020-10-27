10/26 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review (NSFW): Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles, Keith Lee vs. Elias, and Matt Riddle vs. Sheamus in qualifiers for Team Raw at Survivor Series, Randy Orton on A Moment of Bliss, Drew McIntyre vs. The Miz, The Hurt Business vs. Retribution in an elimination match

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles, Keith Lee vs. Elias, and Matt Riddle vs. Sheamus in qualifiers for Team Raw at Survivor Series, Randy Orton on A Moment of Bliss, Drew McIntyre vs. The Miz, The Hurt Business vs. Retribution in an elimination match, and more (38:16)…

Click here to stream or download the October 26 WWE Raw audio review.

