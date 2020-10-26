10/25 WWE Hell in a Cell audio review: Powell and Barnett on Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso in an I Quit match inside HIAC for the WWE Universal Championship, Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton in a HIAC match for the WWE Championship, Bayley vs. Sasha Banks in an HIAC match for the Smackdown Women’s Title

Categories

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett review the WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view: Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso in an I Quit match inside HIAC for the WWE Universal Championship, Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton in a HIAC match for the WWE Championship, Bayley vs. Sasha Banks in an HIAC match for the Smackdown Women’s Title, Otis vs. The Miz for the MITB contract, Jeff Hardy vs. Elias, and more (45:15)…

Click here for the WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 audio review.

