10/08 Moore’s NXT TV audio review: Ember Moon and Rhea Ripley vs. Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez, Tommaso Ciampa vs. Kushida, Dexter Lumis vs. Austin Theory, Drake Maverick and Killian Dain vs. Ever Rise

Categories

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: Ember Moon and Rhea Ripley vs. Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez, Tommaso Ciampa vs. Kushida, Dexter Lumis vs. Austin Theory, Drake Maverick and Killian Dain vs. Ever Rise, and more (50:44)…

Click here for the October 8 NXT TV audio review.

