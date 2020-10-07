10/07 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 130): Kenny Herzog on his career, his new podcast, doing a feature on feature story CM Punk, pro wrestling in the pandemic, WWE talk on Retribution, The Hurt Business, and Roman Reigns as a heel

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Kenny Herzog discussing his journalism career, his new Outside Interference podcast, doing a feature story on CM Punk, pro wrestling in the pandemic, WWE talk on Retribution, The Hurt Business, Roman Reigns as a heel, and much more (59:28)…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 130) and guest Kenny Herzog.

