09/27 WWE Clash of Champions audio review: Powell and Barnett on Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso for the WWE Universal Championship, Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton in an Ambulance Match for the WWE Championship, Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn in a ladder match for the Intercontinental Title

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett review the WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view: Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso for the WWE Universal Championship, Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton in an Ambulance Match for the WWE Championship, Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn in a ladder match for the Intercontinental Title (49:33)…

