09/26 Best of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell: Rich Bocchini on MLW, working with Tony Schiavone, his WWE run under Michael Cole, being produced by Vince McMahon, and more

By Jason Powell, Prowrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Best of The Boom features Rich Bocchini joining Jason Powell in this January 30, 2019 discussion on MLW, working with Tony Schiavone, his WWE run under Michael Cole, being produced by Vince McMahon, his trial by fire in NXT, and more (55:13)…

Click here to stream or download the Best of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell and guest Rich Bocchini.

