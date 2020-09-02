09/02 Moore’s NXT TV audio review: Finn Balor vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano in a 60-minute Ironman match for the vacant NXT Championship, Legado Del Fantasma vs. Isaiah Scott, Tyler Breeze, and Fandango in a Street Fight, Bronson Reed vs. Timothy Thatcher

Categories

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: Finn Balor vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano in a 60-minute Ironman match for the vacant NXT Championship, Legado Del Fantasma vs. Isaiah Scott, Tyler Breeze, and Fandango in a Street Fight, Bronson Reed vs. Timothy Thatcher, and more (22:19)…

Click here for the September 2 NXT TV audio review.

