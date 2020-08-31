08/30 WWE Payback audio review: Powell and Barnett discuss The Fiend vs. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman for the WWE Universal Championship, Keith Lee vs. Randy Orton, Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles, Apollo Crews vs. Bobby Lashley for the U.S. Title

Categories

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett review the WWE Payback pay-per-view: The Fiend vs. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman for the WWE Universal Championship, Keith Lee vs. Randy Orton, Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles, Apollo Crews vs. Bobby Lashley for the U.S. Title, and more. Note: This show is doubling as the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast (54:08)…

Click here for the WWE Payback 2020 audio review.

