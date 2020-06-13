06/12 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan in the tournament final to become new Intercontinental Champion, Braun Strowman and Heavy Machinery vs. The Miz, John Morrison, and Dolph Ziggler, the final push for WWE Backlash

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan in the tournament final to become new Intercontinental Champion, Braun Strowman and Heavy Machinery vs. The Miz, John Morrison, and Dolph Ziggler, the final push for WWE Backlash, and more (22:14)…

Click here for the June 12 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

