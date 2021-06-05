Categories

06/05 Powell's AEW Dynamite audio review: Andrade El Idolo debuts, The Young Bucks vs. Pac and Penta El Zero Miedo in a non-title match, Dustin Rhodes vs. Nick Comoroto in a bull rope match, Jungle Boy and Christian Cage vs. Private Party, Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson vs. Anthony Ogogo and QT Marshall Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 33:58 Share Share Link Embed

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Andrade El Idolo debuts, The Young Bucks vs. Pac and Penta El Zero Miedo in a non-title match, Dustin Rhodes vs. Nick Comoroto in a bull rope match, Jungle Boy and Christian Cage vs. Private Party, Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson vs. Anthony Ogogo and QT Marshall, and more (33:58)…

Click here for the June 5 AEW Dynamite audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

Dot Net Members’ RSS Feed

To subscribe to the Member Audio RSS feed to listen in iTunes or on popular podcast apps on iPhones/iPads and Android devices, enter the feed below:

http://prowrestling.net/site/feed/podcast/

Important Note: You will need to enter a username and password. For more instructions, plus a list of show-specific feeds if you prefer to subscribe to individual shows rather than all of our shows in a single feed, click here: http://subscribers.prowrestling.net/member-podcast-rss/