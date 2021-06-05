Categories

06/04 Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast: Powell and Keller discuss the WWE roster cuts, will Vince McMahon sell WWE, Lana and Miro, Cody Rhodes’ trajectory, the Karrion Kross and Adam Cole segment on NXT, Jimmy Smith’s WWE Raw debut, and more Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:22:22 Share Share Link Embed

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell and Wade Keller discuss the WWE roster cuts, will Vince McMahon sell WWE, Lana and Miro, Cody Rhodes’ trajectory, the Karrion Kross and Adam Cole segment on NXT, Jimmy Smith’s WWE Raw debut, and more (82:21)…

Click here for the June 4 Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast.

